People Are Getting Pranked By This Hilarious Back Art Joke

news

"Told her I was painting a meadow but I drew Pepe :/"

By Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 27, 2016, at 12:02 p.m. ET

People have been sharing some pretty incredible pieces of back art on Tumblr and Twitter for some time.

@onxywitch / Via onxywitch.tumblr.com

It's unclear where the idea came from to paint works of art on someone's back. But some people have flipped that idea into a hilarious prank.

@balleriANNA / Via Twitter: @balleriANNA

People have been promising an unsuspecting person that they'll draw a beautiful painting of a landscape or animal. But then they end up painting Shrek...

@_kaylakusters / Via Twitter: @_kaylakusters

The Kermit the frog sipping tea meme...

eavarley / Via Twitter: @eavarley
The Fitness Pacer test meme...

@therithikaa / Via Twitter: @therithikaa

SpongeBob...

@AdriOrdnung / Via Twitter: @AdriOrdnung

Lots of SpongeBob...

@hannah_gilbert6 / Via Twitter: @Hannah_gilbert6

And portraits of Donald Trump.

@marissajade19 / Via Twitter: @marissajade19
Most people seem to have a pretty good sense of humor when they discover they're the butt (or back?) of the joke.

@snoop / Via Twitter: @snoop
https://twitter.com/snoop/status/746505304406372352
But some people don't seem to appreciate the joke.

@DeliaBlondeau / Via Twitter: @DeliaBlondeau
https://twitter.com/DeliaBlondeau/status/745734795599187968
Never turn your back on a friend.

@JBasile_ / Via Twitter: @JBasile_
