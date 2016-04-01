BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Jon Stewart Helped Save A Bull On The Run From A Slaughterhouse

news

Jon Stewart Helped Save A Bull On The Run From A Slaughterhouse

The comedian and his wife picked the bull up from an animal shelter and transported it to a sanctuary.

By Leticia Miranda and Tamerra Griffin

Headshot of Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Tamerra Griffin

Tamerra Griffin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 2, 2016, at 10:25 a.m. ET

Posted on April 1, 2016, at 2:36 p.m. ET

So, it turns out that the bull that escaped from a truck in New York City's Queens borough while en route to a slaughterhouse was rescued, in part, by comedian Jon Stewart and his wife, Tracey!

Farm Sanctuary / Via Facebook: farmsanctuary

Police received reports of a "vicious" animal on CUNY's York College campus at 10:18 a.m. Friday, NYPD spokeswoman Sophia Mason told BuzzFeed News.

NYPD DCPI / Via youtube.com

Naturally, students were a bit...confused.

BOY
Prince Noya @geegeegeemoneyz

BOY

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, the bull's freedom was short-lived. Officers had the brave bovine subdued with a lasso and tranquilizers in its rump by about 10:40 a.m.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com / Via youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Animal Care Centers of New York City took custody of the bull after police apprehended it Friday morning.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: SkylandsSanctuary.org

According to the ACC's Facebook page, caretakers named him Frank Lee, after a prisoner who escaped from San Francisco's Alcatraz in 1962.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

The ACC eventually got in touch with Farm Sanctuary, located in upstate New York, who agreed to pick Frank up and take him into their permanent care.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

When Farm Sanctuary arrived to collect Frank, Jon and Tracey Stewart, the latter of whom wrote the book Do Unto Animals, came along for the trip! Below is a video of Jon feeding and talking to Frank.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php
ADVERTISEMENT

Frank is the second bull to jump ship on the way to a slaughterhouse in Queens this year. In January, an escaped bull was saved by a New Jersey animal sanctuary after it was recaptured.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: SkylandsSanctuary.org / Via Facebook: SkylandsSanctuary.org

For that escape, Mike Stura, owner of Skylands Animal Sanctuary in New Jersey, negotiated with the slaughterhouse to take the bull, who was named Freddie, into its care.

Also in January, the NYPD paid $40 to save a goat that escaped the slaughterhouse and named it Merrick. The goat was transported to an animal sanctuary in Suffolk County, New York, according to NBC New York.

Although the entire escape on Friday lasted only about 20 minutes, people were amazed that another bovine had broke free.

Another cow loose in the hood? #Queens
Bєαя∂є∂ Pαρi @NYCBEARDO

Another cow loose in the hood? #Queens

Reply Retweet Favorite

Turns Out There Was A Happy Ending For This New York City Runaway Cow

buzzfeed.com

UPDATE

The escaped animal is a bull, according to the Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue. An earlier version of this post misidentified it as a cow.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT