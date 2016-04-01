Jon Stewart Helped Save A Bull On The Run From A Slaughterhouse
The comedian and his wife picked the bull up from an animal shelter and transported it to a sanctuary.
So, it turns out that the bull that escaped from a truck in New York City's Queens borough while en route to a slaughterhouse was rescued, in part, by comedian Jon Stewart and his wife, Tracey!
Police received reports of a "vicious" animal on CUNY's York College campus at 10:18 a.m. Friday, NYPD spokeswoman Sophia Mason told BuzzFeed News.
Naturally, students were a bit...confused.
However, the bull's freedom was short-lived. Officers had the brave bovine subdued with a lasso and tranquilizers in its rump by about 10:40 a.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Animal Care Centers of New York City took custody of the bull after police apprehended it Friday morning.
According to the ACC's Facebook page, caretakers named him Frank Lee, after a prisoner who escaped from San Francisco's Alcatraz in 1962.
The ACC eventually got in touch with Farm Sanctuary, located in upstate New York, who agreed to pick Frank up and take him into their permanent care.
When Farm Sanctuary arrived to collect Frank, Jon and Tracey Stewart, the latter of whom wrote the book Do Unto Animals, came along for the trip! Below is a video of Jon feeding and talking to Frank.
ADVERTISEMENT
Frank is the second bull to jump ship on the way to a slaughterhouse in Queens this year. In January, an escaped bull was saved by a New Jersey animal sanctuary after it was recaptured.
For that escape, Mike Stura, owner of Skylands Animal Sanctuary in New Jersey, negotiated with the slaughterhouse to take the bull, who was named Freddie, into its care.
Also in January, the NYPD paid $40 to save a goat that escaped the slaughterhouse and named it Merrick. The goat was transported to an animal sanctuary in Suffolk County, New York, according to NBC New York.
Although the entire escape on Friday lasted only about 20 minutes, people were amazed that another bovine had broke free.
UPDATE
The escaped animal is a bull, according to the Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue. An earlier version of this post misidentified it as a cow.
-
Leticia Miranda is a retail reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Leticia Miranda at leticia.miranda@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Tamerra Griffin is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based Nairobi, Kenya.
Contact Tamerra Griffin at tamerra.griffin@buzzfeed.com.