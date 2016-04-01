Jon Stewart Helped Save A Bull On The Run From A Slaughterhouse

The comedian and his wife picked the bull up from an animal shelter and transported it to a sanctuary.

So, it turns out that the bull that escaped from a truck in New York City's Queens borough while en route to a slaughterhouse was rescued, in part, by comedian Jon Stewart and his wife, Tracey!

However, the bull's freedom was short-lived. Officers had the brave bovine subdued with a lasso and tranquilizers in its rump by about 10:40 a.m.

Animal Care Centers of New York City took custody of the bull after police apprehended it Friday morning.

The ACC eventually got in touch with Farm Sanctuary, located in upstate New York, who agreed to pick Frank up and take him into their permanent care.

When Farm Sanctuary arrived to collect Frank, Jon and Tracey Stewart, the latter of whom wrote the book Do Unto Animals , came along for the trip! Below is a video of Jon feeding and talking to Frank.

For that escape, Mike Stura, owner of Skylands Animal Sanctuary in New Jersey, negotiated with the slaughterhouse to take the bull, who was named Freddie, into its care.

Also in January, the NYPD paid $40 to save a goat that escaped the slaughterhouse and named it Merrick. The goat was transported to an animal sanctuary in Suffolk County, New York, according to NBC New York.