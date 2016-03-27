An American Airlines Flight Was Canceled Because The Co-Pilot Was Allegedly Drunk

Passengers snapped photos of the pilot being arrested on the tarmac.

A co-pilot for American Airlines was detained on Saturday at Detroit's Metropolitan Airport after allegedly preparing to fly a plane while drunk.

American Airlines Flight 736 was scheduled to leave Detroit at around 7 a.m. local time, headed for Philadelphia, but the flight was canceled, airline spokesperson Laura Nedbal told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

The co-pilot was detained at a security checkpoint at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Saturday after allegedly testing above the legal limit of .04 for blood alcohol, Tony Molinaro, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

He failed a second Breathalyzer test when he was taken into custody by the Romulus Police Department, according to WXYZ.

"This is a serious matter and we are assisting local law enforcement and the Federal Aviation Administration with the investigation," said Nedbal to BuzzFeed News. "We will handle this matter appropriately as the safety and care of our customers and employees is our highest priority."