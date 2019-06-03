Amazon Prime Members Can Now Get One-Day Shipping On Millions Of Items

Amazon Prime members can now get their online orders within a day with the roll out of one-day delivery on more than 10 million items, the company announced Monday.

The announcement comes after the company said it is investing $800 million dollars in its fulfillment network to increase the speed of its standard Prime delivery from two-day shipping to one-day shipping.

Amazon's free one-day delivery is available to Prime members in the US. The service requires no minimum purchase amount and applies to those 10 million select items. Amazon plans to add more one-day shipping eligible products and expand its delivery areas. It will also continue to offer Prime Now, same-day delivery, as well as millions of items for two-day delivery.

The company's US fulfillment network includes 110 fulfillment centers, 40 package sortation centers, 100 delivery stations, and 20 air gateways. According to a press release, this allows Amazon to deliver orders faster and more efficiently.



Amazon's plans to increase its delivery speed to one day raised the bar for e-commerce competitors. Walmart.com announced it would begin offering one-day delivery without a membership on 220,000 items a month after Amazon announced its plan to investors.



Amazon has already been offering same-day shipping to customers in countries outside the US. Many Prime members in the European Union already have the option to get free one-day shipping. In Japan, most Prime orders ship within the same day. Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico can take advantage of free delivery with Prime, but shipping speeds may take up to five days depending on where the products are coming from, Amazon said.

