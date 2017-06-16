Amazon May Already Be Selling Your Fave Whole Foods Products For Less

Whole Foods is notoriously expensive. Amazon, which just agreed to buy the natural grocer, has already been selling some of the same products for up to 51% less.

The hope among the grocery-buying public is that the move will eventually make Whole Foods' fancy, artisanal products available online for a lot less.

Amazon is coveted by consumers for its cheap prices, largely due to its unique marketplace which pits sellers against each other to give customers the best deal. While Amazon is obsessive about low prices, Whole Foods is obsessive about its selection of organic, specialty products, mainly beloved by people who can afford to eat like Gwyneth Paltrow.