Amazon Is Launching A Health Care Company With JPMorgan And Berkshire Hathaway

Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said they will create an independent health care company that will use technology to offer their employees care at a reasonable cost.

Amazon is breaking into health care through a new independent company it will form with JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway, aimed at "technology solutions that will provide U.S. employees and their families with simplified, high-quality and transparent healthcare at a reasonable cost," the companies said in a statement Tuesday.

The announcement comes after months of speculation that Amazon had its targets on disrupting the health care industry after it formed a team to work on health tech and received wholesale pharmacy licenses.



"The healthcare system is complex, and we enter into this challenge open-eyed about the degree of difficulty,” Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, said in a press release. “Hard as it might be, reducing healthcare’s burden on the economy while improving outcomes for employees and their families would be worth the effort. Success is going to require talented experts, a beginner’s mind, and a long-term orientation.”

The partners say the new company will be "free from profit-making incentives and constraints," and will aim to improve satisfaction and reduce health care costs for their US employees. That vision may expand in the future: JPMorgan Chase's CEO Jamie Dimon said the companies aim to create solutions that benefit their employees and "potentially, all Americans.”