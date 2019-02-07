On Thursday Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos released emails he says he received from the owner of the National Enquirer, which Bezos alleges show the outlet attempted to extort and blackmail him with a string of text messages and images he sent to his current girlfriend while he was still married.

In a Medium post, Bezos claims the CEO of American Media Inc., David Pecker, threatened to publish personal text messages and photos unless Bezos ended his investigation into how the publication obtained the original photos and text messages.

Instead of complying with AMI's alleged threats, Bezos decided to publish the text of some of the most damning emails he says he exchanged with media company's attorneys.

"Be assured, no real journalists ever propose anything like what is happening here: I will not report embarrassing information about you if you do X for me. And if you don’t do X quickly, I will report the embarrassing information,'" he writes. "Nothing I might write here could tell the National Enquirer story as eloquently as their own words below."

He goes on to say that "these communications cement AMI’s long-earned reputation for weaponizing journalistic privileges, hiding behind important protections, and ignoring the tenets and purpose of true journalism. Of course I don’t want personal photos published, but I also won’t participate in their well-known practice of blackmail, political favors, political attacks, and corruption. I prefer to stand up, roll this log over, and see what crawls out."

The National Enquirer did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment to BuzzFeed News, but confirmed that the post is real.



