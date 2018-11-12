Here Are Six Of The Most Popular Items People In China Bought On Singles Day

China's Singles Day, which became a bona fide shopping holiday when the e-commerce giant Alibaba began promoting it a decade ago, broke all the company's previous records on Sunday by bringing in $30.8 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV). According to Alibaba, this is a 27% increase from last year's Singles Day, when sales hit $24.1 billion in GMV.

To compare, Amazon's biggest single sales day was Prime Day in July, which brought in an estimated $4 billion.

Singles Day sales have been on an upward trajectory since Alibaba first began promoting sales tied to the holiday. Singles Day 2017 saw a 39% increase in GMV compared to 2016, when it brought in roughly $17.8 billion in GMV. In 2015, Singles Day brought in $14.3 billion in GMV.

Imported products, whose sales have grown in China as more Chinese enter the middle-class, are some of the most popular products people buy on Singles Day each year. Alibaba reported 237 international brands exceeded $14.3 million in GMV on Singles Day, including Apple, Dyson, Kindle, Estée Lauder, L’Oréal, Nestlé, H&M, and Gap. Nike, Adidas, and Uniqlo exceeded $143 million in GMV.



Amazon reported its top-selling products on Prime Day this year were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot. But the top-selling imported items on Sunday's Singles Day shopping event weren't clothing or electronics. Instead, people bought a lot of food: