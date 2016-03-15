A Congressman Is Calling For Magic To Be Recognized As A "National Treasure"

Magic may no longer just exist in the recesses of the American imagination. Rep. Peter Sessions, a Republican from Texas, introduced a Congressional resolution Monday recognizing magic as "a rare and valuable art form and national treasure."

Sessions, who is chairman of the House Rules Committee, introduced the resolution to advance Texas state and local efforts to recognize magic as an art form.

Eric Hogue, mayor of Wylie City and a self-described magician who called on Sessions to introduce the federal resolution, said in 2014 that the art classification opens the door for magicians to apply for corporate grants to fund visits to children's hospitals, nursing homes, and schools.