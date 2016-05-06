A Woman With Breast Cancer Won The Lottery For The Second Time In Three Months

Short beat one in 2.7 million odds to win the top $250,000 All or Nothing Prize on April 29.

"We're still in disbelief mode," Short said according to a statement from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Short was a regular player of the All or Nothing lottery, but hadn't played in a long time. She asked her husband a few weeks ago to buy a $2 ticket at a Publix super market because "she had a feeling the game was going to be lucky," according to the lottery office's statement.

After federal and state tax withholdings, she received $173,125 from the $250,000 prize.