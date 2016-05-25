People Are Pissed About A School System's Proposed Ban On Skinny Jeans

"What am I supposed to wear to school??? Curtains???"

The new student dress policy, called Policy 8520, would ban skinny jeans, leggings, "or other excessively tight fitting pants" unless they are worn with a long top or dress that covers "the posterior area in its entirety."

Students can only wear dresses, skirts, skorts, and similar garments that also cover their entire bottoms under the new policy.