A Jaguar Escaped After An Olympic Torch Relay Ceremony And Was Shot Dead

The jaguar, which was standing near the torch lighters during the ceremony, was shot and killed by the Brazilian army after it ran off and charged at an officer.

The female jaguar escaped inside of the Zoo's Center of Jungle War Instruction in São Jorge, Manaus and was shot with a tranquilizer after she escaped, said the CMA.

"The animal, even hit, went in the direction of a military that was in place," said the military. "As security procedure to protect the physical integrity of the military and team treaters, the animal was shot with a pistol and died."

The felines are often rescued from hunters or captivity by Brazilian residents and given to the military.

The military frequently uses the jaguars, the national animal, during its parades, a practice that is condemned by specialists.

João Paulo Castro, a biologist in Brazil, told the Brazilian news site G1 that the jaguar may have fled the event out of stress.

Castro said it is not healthy to have jaguars in "such a situation” with a lot of people and a lot of noise.