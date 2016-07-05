A Father Accidentally Shot And Killed His 14-Year-Old Son At A Shooting Range

William "Clayton" Brumby, 64, and three of his children were at High Noon Gun Range in Sarasota when the incident occurred, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

After Brumby fired a round, the spent shell casing hit against a wall and fell on Brumby's shirt. He then reached down, with his right hand still holding the gun, to remove the casing and "inadvertently pointed the firearm directly behind him and accidentally fired," according to the sheriff's office.

The round struck 14-year-old Stephen, who was standing behind him. Stephen was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Brumby's 24-year-old son, David, and 12-year-old daughter, who were also at the shooting range, were not injured.