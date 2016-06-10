A 22-Year-Old Met His Mom For The First Time After Being Kidnapped 21 Years Ago

"I lived all these years without my mother. Then to find out she's alive in another country, it was emotional."

"The couple was having problems in their relationship at the time of Steve's abduction," said Senior Investigator Karen Cragg in a statement. "The mother went to work one day, only to return home to an empty residence with the father and child gone."

Valentin Hernandez, 54, had taken all the pictures of Steve and all of his identification documents, including an ultrasound.

Steve's mom, Maria Mancia, wrote to her aunt in El Salvador requesting some image of her son. She was sent a blurry photo of the toddler standing blank-faced in a T-shirt.

"That became the only photograph she had of Steve for the last twenty-one years," said Cragg.