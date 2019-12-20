People Have A Fundamental Right To Be Protected From Climate Change, A Landmark Court Ruling Says

This decision came in a landmark case begun by the Dutch environmental group Urgenda in 2013, the first in the world to test whether citizens could use human rights law to force their governments to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

The Supreme Court of the Netherlands ruled Friday that the government must take urgent action on climate change to protect the fundamental rights of its people.

Rising sea levels are a serious threat to the Netherlands, one-quarter of which is on land that is already below sea level.



Urgenda had already won its case in two lower courts, and today’s ruling upholds a 2018 order that the Netherlands must slash emissions by at least 25% compared to 1990 levels by the end of 2020 in order to protect “the life and family life of citizens.”

The Supreme Court judgment was not immediately available, but in 2018 the Dutch Court of Appeals ruled, "Considering the great dangers that are likely to occur [from global warming], more ambitious measures have to be taken in the short term to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to protect the life and family life of citizens in the Netherlands."

The Netherlands has already been working to reduce emissions, including shutting one of its five coal power plants by the end of 2019, but getting to the 25% target next year could require drastic action. The Dutch government recently estimated it was only on track to reduce emissions by about 20% next year.

The need for climate action has only grown more urgent since Urgenda first brought its case. Time is running out to avoid catastrophic warming, the United Nations said in a report last month, which found that to do so, the world must slash emissions by 7.5% each year for the next decade. Global climate talks over the last 30 years have failed to address the problem, and activists around the world are increasingly asking the courts to step in.

Friday’s ruling could have an impact far beyond the Netherlands. The Dutch court based its decision in part on the European Convention on Human Rights, a treaty that is binding in 47 states including Russia and Turkey. That could allow citizens of those countries to use the Dutch decision to argue that European law is on their side in cases against their own governments.