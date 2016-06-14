UN Security Council Condemns Orlando Attack In Unprecedented Statement

The statement is the first time the Security Council has condemned violence on the basis of sexual orientation.

The United Nations Security Council issued a statement on Monday condemning this weekend's attack on a gay bar in Orlando, Florida in a statement that specifically denounced violence targeting people “as a result of their sexual orientation” for the first time.

The statement was a landmark because the Security Council, the main body in the UN focused on peace and security, has never issued an official document of any kind referencing sexual orientation. It's a category that many countries have fought to keep out of UN documents, arguing that it is not recognized under international human rights agreements. Monday night's document was a press statement, not a formal resolution, but it still required unanimous agreement from the committee that includes LGBT-rights opponents like Russia and Egypt.

The statement comes as the UN Human Rights Council opened a session in Geneva where a group of South American countries is expected to introduce a resolution to create the UN's first ever LGBT rights watchdog.

Here's the full statement from the Security Council: