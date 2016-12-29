This Is How 23 Countries Feel About Transgender Rights
One-quarter of Americans say people should never be allowed to change their legal gender, half of Brazilians know a transgender person, and lots more from a BuzzFeed News/Ipsos survey in 23 countries around the world.
Here's what we found:
In nearly every country we surveyed, less than half of the respondents said they believe that individuals should have total control over their own legal gender designation:
Majorities in most countries have no problem with transgender people using the bathrooms that match their gender identity.
Most respondents don’t know a transgender person.
People are more comfortable with gay people than transgender people in some countries.
Majorities in nearly every country said they believe transgender people “should be protected from discrimination by the government.”
In most of the world, you need a psychiatric diagnosis to change your legal gender designation. But majorities in most countries surveyed don’t consider being transgender to be a form of mental illness.
Many countries require sterilization for people who want to change their legal gender designation, but majorities in most countries believe transgender people have a right to be parents.
One of the world’s most important gender identity debates is now happening in India.
Here’s what we found on those questions in 10 countries we surveyed:
