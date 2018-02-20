A Polish Minister Has Endorsed The Idea Of A "Polocaust" Museum For Non-Jewish WWII Victims

Support for the museum comes after a law was passed making it a crime to blame Poland for the Holocaust, and amid deteriorating relations between Poland and Israel.

A minister in the Polish government has backed the idea of building a "Polocaust" museum dedicated to the non-Jews who died in Poland during World War II.

Deputy Minister of Culture Jarosław Sellin said "this terrible fate" deserved to be shown to the world.

"I believe that the story of the fate of Poles during the Second World War ... deserves such a story," he said during a Tuesday appearance on Poland's Radio One.

Sellin was being interviewed to promote a plan to expand an existing museum in Poland – dedicated to Poles who saved Jews during World War II – to have a branch in Manhattan, "because this is the city where the most Jews in the world live." The goal, he said, is for "this story to be close to this community."

But Sellin was also asked to respond to the "Polocaust" museum proposed yesterday by an influential columnist and political consultant, Marek Kochan, as a way to respond to the outpouring of public criticism of a law enacted last week that criminalizes blaming Poland for the Holocaust.

"The State of Israel has succeeded in imposing a narrative reducing the victims of the war to the victims of the Holocaust. And yet no death resulting from criminal intentions is better or worse than another," Kochan wrote in the Rzeczpospolita newspaper.

Kochan, who has advised politicians including the chairman of Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party, wrote: "Every state has the right to its own historical policy, Israel has it, Poland has it. The Polocaust is not the Holocaust. It is something different, but also threatening the existence of an entire nation. Polish victims also have the right to be commemorated."