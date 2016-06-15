Law Enforcement Contacts Gay Hookup App Regarding Orlando Shooter

A witness said shooter Omar Mateen exchanged messages with him on Jack'd. Mateen on Sunday killed 49 people at an LGBT nightclub.

The gay hookup app Jack'd told BuzzFeed News that law enforcement contacted the company on Wednesday morning in relation to reports that Orlando shooter Omar Mateen may have used the service.

"Law enforcement authorities contacted Jack’d early this morning and we are working to assist them in any way that might prove helpful to the investigation. As this is an ongoing investigation, we can not make further comments at this time," Jack'd CEO Hector Camacho said in a statement.



On Tuesday, Camacho said, "We have looked into all information the media has provided to us and have been unable to substantiate that Omar Mateen had a profile on Jack'd."

Kevin West, a regular at Pulse, told the Los Angeles Times he had exchanged messages with Mateen on the app.

A man named Cord Cedeno told MSNBC he had used Grindr to correspond with Mateen, but a Grindr spokesman told BuzzFeed News on Thursday that the company has not been contacted by the authorities.



On Wednesday, the Grindr spokesman told BuzzFeed News "We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and do not comment on ongoing investigations," but did not respond to multiple requests to clarify.

Cedeno also said that his friends had spoken to Mateen on Jack'd and another gay hookup app, Adam4Adam. Adam4Adam, which is based in Canada, did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

The gay hookup apps Scruff and Hornet told BuzzFeed News that they had not been contacted by law enforcement in relation to the shooting.

When asked whether they had contacted hookup app companies, an FBI spokesperson responded, "As this is an on-going investigation we do not have any comment on the specifics you put forth."