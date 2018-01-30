This Is Why Israel And Poland Are Fighting About The Holocaust

Janek Skarzynski / AFP / Getty Images

The legislation would punish people with up to three years in prison for statements that “publicly and against the facts ascribe responsibility or co-responsibility for the crimes perpetrated by the Third German Reich to the Polish nation or the Polish state.”

But it doesn't stop there. The bill's full text says it would broadly make it a crime to accuse the Polish state of "other crimes against peace and humanity, or war crimes," or to "grossly [diminish] the responsibility of actual perpetrators" of such crimes.

After passing Poland's lower house last week, the Polish Senate approve the bill on Thursday. It still has to be signed by the president to become law.