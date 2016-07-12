Donald Trump Said “Ask The Gays,” So We Did — With This Poll

Ben King/BuzzFeed News/Ipsos

When asked whether “the Orlando massacre could have been prevented if the bar patrons or employees had been armed,” the respondents answering “no” beat out those who answered “yes” by 49% to 30%, a difference of 19 points. (The remainder responded “don’t know.”)

LGBT Americans also overwhelmingly saw widespread access to weapons as a danger. Seventy-eight percent of LGBT respondents said they believed “Americans having open access to guns” is a threat; nearly half of LGBT Americans said this was a “major threat.” Nearly as many said also said they had become more supportive of “laws making it harder to purchase guns” following the shootings — 55% of LGBT respondents said they had become “much more supportive” of such laws.