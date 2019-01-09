A Syrian Man Has Been Charged Over The Stabbing That Sparked Huge Anti-Immigrant Riots In Germany

German prosecutors have charged a Syrian man in connection with a stabbing that was followed by massive anti-immigrant riots in the city of Chemnitz last August.



The man, identified only as Alaa S. under German privacy laws, has been charged with manslaughter, Deutsche Welle reported.

He is accused of stabbing the 35-year-old victim, a German and Cuban citizen, in the early hours of Aug. 26.

Prosecutors believe the incident began as an altercation between the victim and an Iraqi man identified as Farhad A., who is still at large. A third man was also arrested in the case, and a decision is still pending on whether to bring charges against him.