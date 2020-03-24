NYC Tells Doctors Not To Have A Coronavirus Test Without Symptoms — Even If Exposed

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA \- MARCH 24: , Hundreds of people are lining up to receive a COVID-19 test offered by the City of Hayward free of charge for people who are exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

As coronavirus patients flooded into New York hospitals this past weekend, the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene issued a new guideline: Health care workers who have been exposed to the virus should not be tested if they don’t have symptoms.

“Given current shortages” of personal protective equipment, “collection swabs, viral transport media, and testing reagents, DO NOT TEST asymptomatic and/or exposed HCWs,” (health care workers), read a memo distributed to health providers and hospitals on March 21.

The memo also recommended that hospitals cease testing patients who show symptoms of the virus unless the patients require hospitalization.

Health professionals at major New York hospitals told BuzzFeed News they are concerned that the new guideline will cause health care workers who have contracted the virus but not yet shown symptoms to inadvertently infect patients or colleagues.

“Wow. That’s…wow,” said one ER doctor in Harlem of the new recommendations. “That not only does not meet standard-of-care, but that exposes people to danger, people who would otherwise be able to protect themselves. It’s the antithesis of ‘do no harm.’”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health stressed that doctors and nurses should be vigilant about symptoms and should take their temperature twice a day. But she added: “We are expecting a substantial surge in patients in New York City’s health care system and need to preserve staffing levels to best support those patients.”

New York recently emerged the heaviest-hit state in the country, with more than half the cases in the US. There are 26,000 cases in the state and 15,000 in New York City as of Tuesday evening. Several of the city’s hospitals, which are just now starting to be overwhelmed by coronavirus cases, did not respond to a request for comment on the directive.

But doctors and nurses at a half dozen New York City hospitals—from Mt. Sinai to Metropolitan Hospital to Lenox Hill — said that though they understood the need to conserve tests and protective gear, the city’s directive could endanger patients and colleagues.

“As health care workers, our first goal is not to endanger anyone, and in our current situation, if we can’t be tested when we’re exposed, how do we know we’re not doing harm?” said one New York City doctor in the Bronx.