The Jan. 6 Insurrectionists Caused More Than $2.5 Million In Damage To The Capitol

Prosecutors say this photo shows Jerod (right) and Joshua Hughes riffling through papers in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6.

Joshua Hughes and his brother were among the first to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6. One kick wasn’t enough to break through the locked door keeping hundreds of other rioters from entering the building, according to federal prosecutors, so Jerod Hughes joined the kicking, forcefully opening the gateway to chaos.

Capitol rioters caused damages whose repair costs are estimated at $2.5 million, but according to the office responsible for maintaining the building, that estimate is a small fraction of the costs necessary to restore the historic building.

On the day of the insurrection, rioters kicked doors, smashed windows, and ruined shutters. Some rioters used chemical irritants and fire extinguishers, which damaged statues and paintings in the Rotunda, the Crypt, and the National Statuary Hall, the office of the Architect of the Capitol said in an email.

In February, the congressional Appropriations Committee approved a $30 million request for the Capitol Architect’s team of “highly specialized professionals” to treat and maintain damaged fabric and artwork and fund the National Guard’s temporary perimeter fencing. But according to Brett Blanton, the Architect of the Capitol, those funds are not enough to cover a campus-wide security assessment.

In testimony to members of Congress, Blanton said that before the attack, his team was outside preparing the inauguration stage and painting the stands white and blue. Within hours, rioters destroyed the platform, damaged and stole sound systems and photography equipment, ripped two historic Olmsted lanterns from the ground, and tracked wet paint all over the stone balustrades and Capitol hallways.

A BuzzFeed News analysis of court documents in the Capitol riot cases shows the range of damage and theft caused by rioters on Jan. 6, from breaking windows to stealing police gear. Many wanted souvenirs or trophies to bring home with them, including a member of Congress’s bottle of wine, a Fox News–branded football, and more.

Of the more than 350 people charged so far in connection with the riot, 35 have been charged with destruction of government property and 21 are charged with theft of government or private property, according to a review of court records.

The estimated value of the damage has consequences for defendants — if it’s less than $1,000, the charge is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of one year in prison. But if the government estimates the damage at more than $1,000, the crime becomes a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison. The same goes for people charged with stealing government property.