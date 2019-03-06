You've Been Eating Pineapple All Wrong
A viral video is blowing minds across the land.
Ah, pineapple. It's sweet, it's tasty, and it kind of burns your mouth. What's not to love?
The answer is the prep. Pineapples are sort of a pain in the butt to actually slice up.
But what if there was a better way?
Prepare to have your fruit-loving mind blown.
This all started with a TikTok showing a person eating a pineapple — with very loud chewing sounds — by ripping off individual pieces of the fruit.
People were shook.
The video then made it's way to Twitter where it blew up.
Who's been keeping this secret?
But also, seriously, the chewing.
Anyway. This all actually makes a lot of sense. As many people on Twitter pointed out, pineapples are actually made up of a bunch of berries.
Now go forth and munch.
