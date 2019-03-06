 Skip To Content
You've Been Eating Pineapple All Wrong

A viral video is blowing minds across the land.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on March 6, 2019, at 12:06 p.m. ET

Ah, pineapple. It's sweet, it's tasty, and it kind of burns your mouth. What's not to love?

Oleksii Polishchuk / Getty Images

The answer is the prep. Pineapples are sort of a pain in the butt to actually slice up.

But what if there was a better way?

Prepare to have your fruit-loving mind blown.

This all started with a TikTok showing a person eating a pineapple — with very loud chewing sounds — by ripping off individual pieces of the fruit.

People were shook.

The video then made it's way to Twitter where it blew up.

lewis mccluskey @lewismccluskey

Im sorry but what the actual fuck 😨

Who's been keeping this secret?

Creme Brulee @CremeBruleeTx

@lewismccluskey @Shakova00

Brasi @_gk_mc

@lewismccluskey

But also, seriously, the chewing.

BonoBono @onateakoh

@lewismccluskey @AYAMNIC How can a human chew this loud in 2019?

Anyway. This all actually makes a lot of sense. As many people on Twitter pointed out, pineapples are actually made up of a bunch of berries.

Getty Images / Via buzzfeed.com

Now go forth and munch.

KnowYourMeme / Via knowyourmeme.com

