BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Woman's Tinder Date Turned Into Her Desperately Trying To Escape A Boat

news

This Woman's Tinder Date Turned Into Her Desperately Trying To Escape A Boat

"Someone save me."

By Lauren Strapagiel

Headshot of Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Canada

Posted on September 13, 2016, at 5:26 p.m. ET

This is the face of a woman who's realized she's stuck on a boat in a Tinder group date she never agreed to.

Facebook: a4f7j9

Kayla Hutch, 24, is a mental health worker in Chicago. It was about a year ago when she first matched with a guy we're going to call Adam.

Kayla Hutch

When she matched with him again after deleting and reinstalling the app, they started chatting. She said Adam seemed nice, and good-looking, and she eventually agreed to go out with him for Labor Day.

&quot;I wasn’t that interested in him the entire time which is why it had taken so long,&quot; Hutch told BuzzFeed News. &quot;But he was so persistent and really nice over text so when he brought up the idea of going on a Labor Day boat ride, it sounded nice and I thought I’d give him a chance.&quot;
Kayla Hutch

"I wasn’t that interested in him the entire time which is why it had taken so long," Hutch told BuzzFeed News. "But he was so persistent and really nice over text so when he brought up the idea of going on a Labor Day boat ride, it sounded nice and I thought I’d give him a chance."

Adam had told her his cousin had rented a yacht and was having a party. Given their conversations, Hutch said she thought she was going to be Adam's date to the party.

Kayla Hutch
ADVERTISEMENT

But when she got to the boat she said she realized she was not the only woman Adam had invited from Tinder.

&quot;I was making conversation with some of the other girls and I was sort of asking how they knew him and one of them told me she knew him the same way I had. They’d been talking on Tinder and this was their first time meeting,&quot; she said.She said there were about five men on board — Adam and some friends — and about 15 young women.
Kayla Hutch

"I was making conversation with some of the other girls and I was sort of asking how they knew him and one of them told me she knew him the same way I had. They’d been talking on Tinder and this was their first time meeting," she said.

She said there were about five men on board — Adam and some friends — and about 15 young women.

It basically felt like a Bachelor boat, according to Hutch, and she was livid.

Kayla Hutch
Kayla Hutch

"I was immediately angry," she said.

"I guess that’s a normal thing for him. He invites a bunch of girls for his friends so he can make sure they all hook up with someone."

That's when she started posting live Facebook videos of her ordeal.

She said she ended up spending the trip hanging out with other disgruntled women at the back of the boat eating chips.At one point, she said Adam came over to ask her why she looked so unhappy.&quot;I think he could see I was annoyed and came over and was putting his arm around me,&quot; she said.&quot;I asked him, &#x27;Is this something that you do? you invite a bunch of girls to hang out and just pick the one you want?&#x27;&quot;In response, he just told her not to be uncomfortable, and denied that anything awkward was going on.
Kayla Hutch

She said she ended up spending the trip hanging out with other disgruntled women at the back of the boat eating chips.

At one point, she said Adam came over to ask her why she looked so unhappy.

"I think he could see I was annoyed and came over and was putting his arm around me," she said.

"I asked him, 'Is this something that you do? you invite a bunch of girls to hang out and just pick the one you want?'"

In response, he just told her not to be uncomfortable, and denied that anything awkward was going on.

She'd had enough. Hutch started calling out to other boats to see if anyone could give her a ride back to shore.

Kayla Hutch
ADVERTISEMENT

She also threw one of Adam's shoes overboard for good measure.

Kayla Hutch

Thankfully, another girl knew someone with a boat and the two made their escape. "Sorry about your shoes!" she yelled.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Hutch said even one of Adam's friends thought the set-up was weird. She said he texted her after to say he didn't like the way Adam "handled things."

Kayla Hutch

Hutch's friends, who'd been watching this all unfold on Facebook, started leaving messages saying "Where's Kayla?" on Adam's Instagram page.

He responded by calling Hutch a &quot;psycho.&quot; The comments have since been deleted.
Facebook

He responded by calling Hutch a "psycho." The comments have since been deleted.

And just in case you're worried Hutch missed her chance at true love, this is the comment she said Adam eventually left for her on Facebook. He said she got "played" then insulted her appearance.

Kayla Hutch

"I was hot enough to be on the boat," said Hutch. "I think he was just mad that I called him out."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Adam for comment.
Kayla Hutch

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Adam for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT