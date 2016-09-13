This Woman's Tinder Date Turned Into Her Desperately Trying To Escape A Boat

Kayla Hutch

She said she ended up spending the trip hanging out with other disgruntled women at the back of the boat eating chips.

At one point, she said Adam came over to ask her why she looked so unhappy.

"I think he could see I was annoyed and came over and was putting his arm around me," she said.

"I asked him, 'Is this something that you do? you invite a bunch of girls to hang out and just pick the one you want?'"

In response, he just told her not to be uncomfortable, and denied that anything awkward was going on.