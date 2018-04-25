Lorena Bolaños was born with a large congenital nevus, a type of mole, and faced her fears in a recent photo shoot for a project showcasing women with all kinds of bodies.

When Lorena Bolaños was a child, a woman at a skating rink asked the staff to have her removed because she thought her birthmark was an illness that could make people sick.

It wasn't the first or last time someone would make Bolaños, now 24, feel less than beautiful.

Bolaños was born with a large congenital nevus, which is a mole that covers a large portion of the body. She also has other, smaller moles. Other than needing protection from the sun, the marks on her body don't cause any physical problems, but they made her feel different from other kids while growing up. Classmates would laugh at her or call her a chocolate chip cookie.

"As I didn't look as the other kids, as my legs looked different, with a lot of marks, that I didn't like, the main problem was that I didn't feel beauty and I felt very uncomfortable when people looked at me," she told BuzzFeed News.

It got to the point that Bolaños, originally from Mexico City, found herself in a deep depression when she was in college.

"I decided to do something for me because you cannot live always ashamed of yourself," she said.