Getting stabbed with a pencil can literally scar you for life.

And I’m not talking emotionally (but maybe that too). Recently, a bunch of people shared photos on Twitter of the marks left on their bodies from childhood pencil stabbing incidents.

It seems that, even decades later, there’s still a mark left from the stabbing. But why?

It turns out calling it a “pencil tattoo” is pretty accurate, according to Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, an associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. It’s also a pretty personal issue for him.

“My cousin stabbed me with a pencil when I was 8 years old and I still have a mark,” he told BuzzFeed News. For context, he’s now 45.



The reason Rokhsar and so many others still have a mark is that a pencil stabbing leaves graphite particles in the dermis layer of the skin. That’s the layer just below the outer epidermis layer.

“That’s akin to ink from a tattoo,” said Rokhsar. “It has to be inserted into the dermis and that’s where tattoo ink is placed also.”