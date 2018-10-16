This Is Why You Got Those Weird Twitter Notifications On Your Phone

You weren't alone if on Tuesday afternoon your phone was suddenly inundated with strange push alerts from the Twitter app.

The alerts were a string of letters and numbers followed by a colon and a number.

hey best friends, is anyone else getting this weird twitter notification? 😳

am i the only one getting those weird twitter notifs?

And immediately checked Twitter to see if they were the only ones. (They weren't.)

Why is everyone but me getting these weird Twitter notifications I'm disappoint

People were complaining so much that it was kind of weird if you weren't getting them.

Lmao my notifications are so dry I don't even get the weird twitter notifications everyone else is getting

We’re seeing this issue too. On it.

Even Twitter CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey was getting them but didn't seem to know why.

Shortly after the alerts started, Dorsey tweeted they had been fixed.

Should be fixed now. Working to understand why it happened

Eventually, the culprit was found. Well, sort of.

According to Twitter Support, that code you were sent is how Twitter tells your app there's a new notification. Usually you just see that as a little bubble, but some sort of error spit out the raw code instead.