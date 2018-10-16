This Is Why You Got Those Weird Twitter Notifications On Your Phone
Don't worry, Jack is on it.
You weren't alone if on Tuesday afternoon your phone was suddenly inundated with strange push alerts from the Twitter app.
The alerts were a string of letters and numbers followed by a colon and a number.
People were very confused.
And immediately checked Twitter to see if they were the only ones. (They weren't.)
People were complaining so much that it was kind of weird if you weren't getting them.
Sorry.
Even Twitter CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey was getting them but didn't seem to know why.
Shortly after the alerts started, Dorsey tweeted they had been fixed.
Eventually, the culprit was found. Well, sort of.
According to Twitter Support, that code you were sent is how Twitter tells your app there's a new notification. Usually you just see that as a little bubble, but some sort of error spit out the raw code instead.
Why did it happen? That remains a mystery.
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
