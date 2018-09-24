The most familiar name in weight loss is dropping the weight, quite literally, from its name.

Weight Watchers has rebranded itself as “WW” and now wants to be known as a “health and wellness” company, rather than just the place your mom went to lose some pounds.

“Yes, we’re the undisputed leader in healthy weight loss — but people want so much more today,” president and CEO of WW, Mindy Grossman, told BuzzFeed News.

“They want to define what healthy means to them.”

The new tagline is “Wellness that Works" and the idea is that no matter what a person’s goals are — to exercise more, eat healthier, be more positive — WW can support you in that journey.



WW will continue to offer weight loss plans for those who are interested, along with ways to form community groups with like-minded people, points for non-weight-related achievements, and a partnership with Headspace, a meditation and mindfulness company.



“We believe that wellness is not just about one thing,” said Grossman. “Ultimately we’re looking for sustainable options for people to live the healthiest lives they want to live.”

Weight Watchers was founded in 1963, and for most of its history, the primary service has been helping clients — mainly women — lose weight. The methods have evolved over the years, but the company is best known for its points system that assigns different points to different foods. In-person meetings are also a staple of the Weight Watchers plan, allowing dieters to meet up, get weighed, and discuss their struggles with a group leader who’s succeeded at the program.

Given that history, it seems a no-brainer that WW is eager to rebrand.