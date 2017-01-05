BuzzFeed News

The Washington Post Express Awkwardly Forgot What The Symbol For Women Is

Yikes.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on January 5, 2017, at 11:03 a.m. ET

People were very confused by Thursday's cover of Washington Post Express, which, despite being about a women's rights march, featured a bunch of people forming the male gender symbol.

Just to ~review~, the traditional symbol for women is♀, not ♂. So, given the story and the heavy use of pink, people had questions.

Like how they could possibly have gotten it so wrong.

@WaPoExpress this is what you did, isn't it?
Justin Arnold @JustinOArnold

@WaPoExpress this is what you did, isn't it?

And if there were any women in the newsroom who let this happen.

Because @WaPoExpress wants you to forget they WENT TO PRESS without a single woman in the room. #details
Jeremy Foreshew @jeremyforeshew

Because @WaPoExpress wants you to forget they WENT TO PRESS without a single woman in the room. #details

Maybe they used Bing?

@WaPoExpress This difficult
Andrew Panos @ajpanos

@WaPoExpress This difficult

😐😐😐

@WaPoExpress
J(an.)-Lat @JLat55

@WaPoExpress

That thing you're feeling is intense secondhand embarrassment.

@WaPoExpress uhhhh you made a little mistake there on that new cover folks #smdh
willa young @WillaLYoung

@WaPoExpress uhhhh you made a little mistake there on that new cover folks #smdh

The original cover was also posted on Facebook, where people also took the piss out of it.

The publication later tweeted that they're "very embarrassed" about the cover, which they called a mistake.

They also spelled "erroneously" wrong, because things weren't bad enough.

They then tweeted an edited cover, using the proper symbol.

But despite the hasty edit, the incorrect version is the one that made it into the hands of commuters.

By the way, if you were wondering whether @WaPoExpress actually printed those covers, the answer is yes.
neontaster @neontaster

By the way, if you were wondering whether @WaPoExpress actually printed those covers, the answer is yes.

When reached for comment, the Washington Post Express directed BuzzFeed News to the correction issued on social media.

