I Tried This Viral Hack From TikTok That Claims You Can Curl Your Hair Using A Water Bottle

Too good to be true? Probably.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on November 5, 2018, at 1:51 p.m. ET

Getting perfectly curled hair can be a real pain in the butt (and wrists), but there's a viral hack going around TikTok that promises easy curls using just a water bottle and hairdryer.

It looks pretty simple. Just take a water bottle with the top cut off and a slit in the side, insert hair, and blowdry with a concentrated nozzle attachment. Voila, instant curls.

Here's a full demonstration.

The results on the videos I saw were pretty impressive, considering how easy the hack is.

Naturally, I had to try it for myself.

I started with an empty water bottle and cut off the top and also cut a rectangular hole in the side to hit my hairdryer nozzle.

Since my hair is naturally curly, I recruited my girlfriend to be the hair model.

She was thrilled!

The first results were... curly-ish? But mostly just a messy swirl.

The bottle also gets really hot from the hairdryer, so definitely proceed with caution if you try this for yourself.

I tried again on the other side and, again, the results were less than desirable.

I consulted TikTok again. On this video, where the hack didn't work, people left comments saying the hair should be wet.

Of course!

So I tried that.

And while it definitely did make a stronger curl, it also fell out the second I touched it.

And if you're wondering, I let the hairdryer go until the bottle was too hot in my hand to hold anymore. I tried, I really did!

I'm not the only one who failed at this. There's almost as many failed attempts as successful ones in the videos I saw on TikTok.

Overall, I'd give this hack a 3/10 — mildly successful, but mostly a waste of time.

If you give it a try, let us know how it goes in the comments!

