People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Bonkers Commercial

Why tho.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on June 28, 2019, at 9:43 a.m. ET

A tweet sharing a company's commercial went viral on Thursday and we can absolutely promise you're going to be shocked by who is behind it.

Shared by Ryan Simmons, the rather lengthy commercial is a beautifully-shot cinematic journey of one young man's life.

"I will give you one hundred thousand dollars if you can guess the brand by the end," wrote Simmons.

got another capitalism greatest hit. i will give you one hundred thousand dollars if you can guess the brand by the end
Ryan Simmons @rysimmons

got another capitalism greatest hit. i will give you one hundred thousand dollars if you can guess the brand by the end

Let's recap.

This commercial — nay, film — is full of firsts, starting from birth.

Subway / Via vimeo.com

You've got the kid's first glances of the world.

Subway / Via vimeo.com

First birthday.

Subway / Via vimeo.com

First shadow puppets.

Subway / Via vimeo.com

First mindful pee.

Subway / Via vimeo.com

First... spooky horses in the night (????).

Subway / Via vimeo.com

First spying on your mother changing (????!!!!!).

Subway / Via vimeo.com
Subway / Via vimeo.com
Subway / Via vimeo.com

First shave.

Subway / Via vimeo.com

First kiss.

Subway / Via vimeo.com

First heartbreak.

Subway / Via vimeo.com

First tribute to Britney Spears circa 2007.

Subway / Via vimeo.com

First trip to a foreign land as indicated by these hats.

Subway / Via vimeo.com

Look how reflective he is. So reflective.

Subway / Via vimeo.com

Before you know it, our little man is all grown up and moving out. Which means it's time for the big reveal. The big choice. The big first. The payoff of this whole journey.

Subway / Via vimeo.com

What's he going to order at Subway?

Subway / Via vimeo.com

I know. I know.

The entire thing was a Subway ad.

Subway / Via vimeo.com

What? How? Why? Why?

Your main question, after the above, is probably "is this real?"

Sometimes "spec" ads find their way to the internet. These are sample ads created by agencies to pitch to brands, hoping that they'll bite. They may never actually make it into the real world.

However, I'm very pleased to tell you this Subway ad IS VERY REAL.

A shortened version of it ran in Brasil in 2016. The final cut is more sandwich-heavy, but the soul of the original is still there.

youtube.com

A Subway spokesperson confirmed its authenticity to BuzzFeed.

"This video was created with our team in Brazil in 2016," Subway said. "We’re excited for the storytelling and creativity that takes place around the world, from this story in Brazil to dedicated Franchisees in the United States and our culinary innovation taking place globally."

But just because it's real doesn't mean it's not completely WTF-worthy.

Consider, for example, Subway's usual brand voice.

Summer lovin'…had me at Subway! 🎶☀️ #FirstDayofSummer
Subway® @SUBWAY

Summer lovin’…had me at Subway! 🎶☀️ #FirstDayofSummer

Twitter is still recovering from this Terrence Malick-inspired ad for a sandwich.

@rysimmons
Jas @SUNSHINE_ROARS

@rysimmons

@rysimmons when i choose the italian herb and cheese bread
Taffy Lee Fubbins @sssssparkers

@rysimmons when i choose the italian herb and cheese bread

@rysimmons Like, is the sandwich artist the girl he kissed in the lake? Or was all the angst and Britney head-shaving just leading him to his one true sandwich, the pinnacle of his adolescence?
caro @carowek

@rysimmons Like, is the sandwich artist the girl he kissed in the lake? Or was all the angst and Britney head-shaving just leading him to his one true sandwich, the pinnacle of his adolescence?

@rysimmons "what are you going to try today" as if i haven't been getting the exact same order at subway for the last 29 years with only two small tweaks during that time
Alexandra Rowland ✨ @_alexrowland

@rysimmons "what are you going to try today" as if i haven't been getting the exact same order at subway for the last 29 years with only two small tweaks during that time

You can watch the full, original ad pitched to Subway on producer Marco Martins' Vimeo channel.

