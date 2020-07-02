A Viral Video Shows A Michigan Woman Pointing A Gun At A Black Woman And Her Teenage Daughter

A tense confrontation outside a Michigan Chipotle came to a head when a white woman pulled out a gun and pointed it at a Black woman and her 15-year-old daughter on Wednesday evening. A video of the incident soon went viral after being posted on Twitter later that day.

Now, the woman who drew the gun, who remains unidentified, and a man she was with have been charged with assault in the case.

According to The Detroit News, a Black teenager named Makayla Green was exiting a Chipotle in Orion Township when she collided with the unidentified white woman. Green told the paper that she asked for an apology, which prompted the white woman to start yelling, "cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space.”



That's when Green and her mother, Takelia Hill, began recording video of the confrontation. In a video obtained by The Detroit News, apparently shot by Green, Hill and Green can be heard calling the white woman "racist" and "ignorant." A man exits the driver's side of the woman's vehicle and approaches Hill and Green, asking

"Who the fuck do you think you guys are?"

"You cannot just walk around calling white people racist," the woman says after getting in the vehicle. "This is not that type of world. White people are not racist."

They argue for a few more moments before the vehicle backs out of its parking space, nearly hitting Hill, who smacks the vehicle's back window.

Shortly after is when a now-viral clip, apparently shot by Hill, begins. In it, the white women exits the vehicle with a handgun drawn and pointing at Hill.