An Otter Is Terrorizing Koi At A Pond In Vancouver And People Are Cheering It On

A traditional Chinese garden in Vancouver, British Columbia, has been shut down due to a sneaky river otter who’s been terrorizing the resident koi population.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden describes itself as the first Chinese garden built outside of China. One of its many beautiful features is its koi pond, home to 14 of the pricey and prized fish.



So far, the otter, which has been named the Chinatown Otter, has eaten 11 of those fish. It’s basically a crisis.