Kyle Burgess was followed by the cougar for more than six very scary minutes.

Whitney Hallam / Instagram

Kyle Burgess is feeling very lucky after a terrifying encounter with a mother cougar while out trail running in Utah last weekend.

Burgess told BuzzFeed News he's an outdoorsy kind of guy who regularly goes for trail runs in the picturesque mountain areas near his home in Orem, Utah. On Saturday, he was doing a loop through the foothills when he saw some animals.

"I didn’t know exactly what they were; I’m not an animal expert. I’d seen bobcats before on the trail, and I thought they were bobcats," he said. He pulled out his phone to take some photos, something he often does on a run — but then, he said, the situation "did a full 180." "After I took the first couple of steps, that’s when the mama saw me. And I realized these are not bobcats; these are baby cougars," he said. "And mama did not like that."

Kyle Burgess

"In the video, you hear me, like, oh crap, oh crap, this is happening," he said. He started backing up, with his phone still in hand, as the clearly unhappy cougar followed him. "I was the one who was obviously in the wrong because I was close to her baby cubs," he said. "I had to get away from those cubs, so that’s why I started backing up as much as I could." What followed was over six terrifying minutes as the mom followed Burgess, sometimes charging forward in a threatening manner with her teeth bared. He managed to record the whole thing, including his expletive-laden reactions and his attempts to scare the cougar off with loud noises.

"Fuck you, dude!" he tells the cougar at one point, telling it to "please go away." "Come on, dude, I don't feel like dying today!" He also posted the video on Instagram, where it's been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

Kyle Burgess