Trump Will Be Leaving The White House And The Memes And Reactions Are Spicy

It's official: Donald Trump is toast.

After Georgia and Pennsylvania flipped in the wee hours of Friday morning, it became clear that Joe Biden was on track to be the next president.

Now, after Pennsylvania and Nevada were officially called for Biden on Saturday morning, he is officially going to be the next president.

There are still anticipated legal challenges from Trump, but the memes celebrating him getting the boot from the White House have been pouring in for days.

The mood has shifted.