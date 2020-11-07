Trump Will Be Leaving The White House And The Memes And Reactions Are Spicy
Trump won't have to leave for a few months still, but that hasn't stopped people from celebrating.
It's official: Donald Trump is toast.
After Georgia and Pennsylvania flipped in the wee hours of Friday morning, it became clear that Joe Biden was on track to be the next president.
Now, after Pennsylvania and Nevada were officially called for Biden on Saturday morning, he is officially going to be the next president.
There are still anticipated legal challenges from Trump, but the memes celebrating him getting the boot from the White House have been pouring in for days.
The mood has shifted.
It's like the end of a rather dramatic movie.
Please stand by.
There are just so many jokes to be made.
Who will have to tell him?
Who's going to watch him pack?
Can it be televised?
And of course it's not just Trump, but his whole team who will have to vacate 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
So many people who won't be missed.
So many bags to pack.
It's a family affair.
And don't forget the toilets.
Bye!
