It's Trump's Last Full Day In Office And It's A Whole Mood On Twitter

#ByeFelicia is back.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on January 19, 2021, at 2:27 p.m. ET

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

A man pushes a large cart full of boxes along West Executive Avenue between the West Wing of the White House and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

After four years and countless scandals, President Donald Trump's time in the Oval Office is coming to an end.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the new president, which means today is Trump's last full day as president.

And so, over on Twitter, people are marking the occasion with memes and GIFs.

That’s ONE! One last day of the Trump presidency! ⚡️ Ah ah ah! ⚡️
@HistoryMuppet

That’s ONE! One last day of the Trump presidency! ⚡️ Ah ah ah! ⚡️

The mood is rather celebratory for those happy to see Trump go.

Last day with Tr*mp as president
@FirstDogBailey

Last day with Tr*mp as president

Last day of the Trump Administration. #Inauguration2021
@sassybbpinktaz

Last day of the Trump Administration. #Inauguration2021

Happy last day of Trumps presidency. #TrumpsLastDay
@roopps

Happy last day of Trumps presidency. #TrumpsLastDay

It also happens to be Dolly Parton's birthday, making it a doubly nice day for some people.

Today, the last day of the Trump presidency, is also Dolly Parton’s birthday. Great vibes all around.
@alexandriajwitt

Today, the last day of the Trump presidency, is also Dolly Parton’s birthday. Great vibes all around.

Dolly Parton’s birthday today &amp; t*ump last day in office!
@heyjaeee

Dolly Parton’s birthday today &amp; t*ump last day in office!

It's also the late Mac Miller's birthday, so many people are sharing this clip of the rapper sharing his thoughts on Trump.

today is Donald Trump’s last day as a President but it’s also Mac Miller’s Birthday so let me put this video in your tl : Happy Birthday Malcolm.
@dunede2

today is Donald Trump’s last day as a President but it’s also Mac Miller’s Birthday so let me put this video in your tl : Happy Birthday Malcolm.

Some are describing it as that Christmas Eve kind of feeling.

last day with trump feels like this
@springrooove

last day with trump feels like this

Overall, the anticipation is palpable.

It's Trump's last day in the office hahahaaaaaaa.
@oyveybae

It's Trump's last day in the office hahahaaaaaaa.

On a more serious note, tomorrow will bring historical changes to the US government.

today’s the last day a woman has never been vice president
@cleoabram

today’s the last day a woman has never been vice president

Changes that are being welcomed with open arms all over the platform.

Happy last day of Donald Trump’s presidency to those who celebrate!
@alexandergold

Happy last day of Donald Trump’s presidency to those who celebrate!

Another meme going around is this screenshot from The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.

Just realized it's Trump's last day as POTUS
@HugoThePinkCat

Just realized it's Trump's last day as POTUS

And #ByeFelicia has made a strong comeback.

This was the longest saga I've ever trapped in, but #ByeFelicia
@AnitaHTweets

This was the longest saga I've ever trapped in, but #ByeFelicia

One more day y’all 😂👋🏻 #ByeFelicia
@georgeedwardmoz

One more day y’all 😂👋🏻 #ByeFelicia

The milk in my fridge will now outlast the Trump Presidency. #ByeFelicia
@LTrotsky21

The milk in my fridge will now outlast the Trump Presidency. #ByeFelicia

It's now less than 24 hours until Biden is officially sworn in on the steps of the Capitol. Moving trucks have been spotted at both the White House and Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

We’re less than 24 hours away!!! #TrumpsLastDay Trump moving crew:
@BoneJohns8199

We’re less than 24 hours away!!! #TrumpsLastDay Trump moving crew:

Despite the best efforts of Trump and his team, tomorrow will bring a new administration, and the memes will surely continue to roll in.


