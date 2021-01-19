It's Trump's Last Full Day In Office And It's A Whole Mood On Twitter

A man pushes a large cart full of boxes along West Executive Avenue between the West Wing of the White House and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

After four years and countless scandals, President Donald Trump's time in the Oval Office is coming to an end.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the new president, which means today is Trump's last full day as president.

And so, over on Twitter, people are marking the occasion with memes and GIFs.