It's Trump's Last Full Day In Office And It's A Whole Mood On Twitter
#ByeFelicia is back.
After four years and countless scandals, President Donald Trump's time in the Oval Office is coming to an end.
On Wednesday, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the new president, which means today is Trump's last full day as president.
And so, over on Twitter, people are marking the occasion with memes and GIFs.
The mood is rather celebratory for those happy to see Trump go.
It also happens to be Dolly Parton's birthday, making it a doubly nice day for some people.
It's also the late Mac Miller's birthday, so many people are sharing this clip of the rapper sharing his thoughts on Trump.
Some are describing it as that Christmas Eve kind of feeling.
Overall, the anticipation is palpable.
On a more serious note, tomorrow will bring historical changes to the US government.
Changes that are being welcomed with open arms all over the platform.
Another meme going around is this screenshot from The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.
And #ByeFelicia has made a strong comeback.
It's now less than 24 hours until Biden is officially sworn in on the steps of the Capitol. Moving trucks have been spotted at both the White House and Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.
Despite the best efforts of Trump and his team, tomorrow will bring a new administration, and the memes will surely continue to roll in.
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
