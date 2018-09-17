One of the most influential professional organizations for doctors in the US has released a new policy aimed at helping pediatricians provide better care for transgender and gender-diverse children and teens.

The American Academy of Pediatrics — the largest professional association of children's doctors in the country — announced the policy Monday. It contains guidelines around the language, treatment options, and care to be used with patients whose gender identity doesn't match the one they were assigned at birth.



First off, it specifically defines and explain terms — like cisgender, gender identity, and gender expression — that doctors who treat children have probably heard, but may not necessarily be that familiar with.

"The most important thing about this policy statement is that it provides guidance that helps pediatricians know how to approach trans and gender-diverse kids by providing unconditional love and support," said Ilana Sherer, a committee member of the AAP's Section on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Health and Wellness.

"To have this kind of statement to tell people how to support and care for their kids is a huge celebration, at least in my eyes," she told BuzzFeed News.