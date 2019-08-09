This Transgender Man Was Kicked Out Of His College After Getting Top Surgery

Yanna Awtrey

A transgender man in Tennessee was suspended from his Christian college just hours after getting top surgery because he's transgender. Yanna Awtrey, 21, grew up in the Free Will Baptist church, the son of missionaries. When it came time to pick a college, the choice was basically made for him — he'd attend Welch College, a private Free Will Baptist school northeast of Nashville.

"There was never another option for me to go to, and every time a new, non-Christian college was brought up, my parents would react negatively," Awtrey told BuzzFeed News. His parents are currently on a long-term missionary trip in Bulgaria. "Of course, it helped my parents to know that the college was equipped with cameras, curfew, regulations against alcohol, clothing restrictions, and many more potentially broken rules that they could be informed of, even while living outside of the USA."

Awtrey started at Welch with a secret. He'd been experiencing gender dysphoria since puberty, and had first heard the word "trans" when he was 15. He has only told a few people that he is transgender, including his parents, who aren't supportive of his transition.

Earlier this year, Awtrey (who also goes by a male name, but wanted to be identified by his birth name for this article) was able to start hormone replacement therapy. He also, with little support, was able to arrange to get top surgery on August 2.

Yanna Awtrey

Since patients can't be alone after the procedure, Awtrey decided to stay with a couple who knew his parents. He told them he was getting an unspecified surgery in a note left on the morning of the procedure. "I did everything on my own in secret from the people around me," he said. The day of the surgery brought a surge of relief. "When I was wheeled me out of the operation I was still on anesthesia, and I asked the nurse if it was done, and I started full on bawling and sobbing," said Awtrey. What he didn't know is that while he was in the operating room, the couple he planned to stay with figured out what was really going on. They contacted Awtrey's parents and Welch College. Just hours into recovery, he got an email from the school's Vice President for Student Services, Jon Forlines, telling Awtrey he wasn't welcome back on campus. "Please be aware that because of the choices you have made we will not be able to allow you to come back to the dorm," the email, which was reviewed by BuzzFeed News, said. The school offered him temporary housing at a local hotel, as well as money for food. Awtrey was also told he'd need permission before coming back to the dorms to collect his things. "We’re praying for you that the love of Christ will speak to your every need in the coming days," the email concluded. Awtrey was suddenly homeless and couldn't stay in the hotel by himself post-surgery. Thankfully, an acquaintance from a local support group was able to take him in for a few days.