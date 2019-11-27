A Toronto Man Was Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Buckets Of Poop On People

University students in Toronto have one less thing to be stressed about after a man accused of throwing buckets of poop on people was arrested.

It started on Nov. 22 when a man entered Robarts Library on the University of Toronto campus and threw a bucket of "liquefied fecal matter" on two people, the Toronto Police Service said in a press release.

Then, on Nov. 24, it happened again at Scott Library at York University in the city's north end. Two people, a man and a woman, were hit.

Then, again, on Nov. 25 a woman in the area of College and McCaul streets (also in the University of Toronto area) got the same horrific surprise.

Toronto Police released security footage of the suspect — a man in a hat, carrying a bucket — and an arrest was made on Nov. 26. Samuel Opoku, 23, faces five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief.

A University of Toronto student described the first scene to CTV News, saying she thought the bucket contained coffee at first.

"All of a sudden the smell hit," she said.

"I thought I was going to faint. Me and my friends packed up our stuff and ran out of the room."

In case you're curious, the origin of the poop remains unclear.

"It was feces,” Toronto Police Constable Allyson Douglas-Cook told the National Post. “But we don’t know if it is, in fact, human feces.”



Mayor John Tory lauded the police for making an arrest in the case.