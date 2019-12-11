Here Are The Top 10 Dance Memes On TikTok In 2019

One of the ways TikTok stands out from past video apps (RIP Vine 🙏) is how memes and challenges spread on the platform. Dance trends are one of the delightful ways that happens, and TikTok has rounded up the top 10 from 2019. Here they are: 10. "HBS" "HBS," which stands for "Hood Baby Shit," is a song by Lil Keed that was all over TikTok. This one was done with some shoulder action.

And it was definitely the most fun when you got a group together to do it.

9. "A-Punk" Another fun thing about TikTok is that an old piece of music can go viral years later. In this case, it's "A-Punk" by Vampire Weekend, which came out way back in 2008. For this one, it was a fun little leg jig.

Thankfully, there were also tutorials posted in case there was just too much happening for you.

So close!

8. Drop Dance "Cradles" by Sub Urban was one of those breakout earworms that you only find on TikTok. The audio was used in thousands of ways, but one was a delightful little jig.

In this clip, Sub Urban himself explains how this whole thing is actually inspired by both an old meme and Fortnite.

And of course, the fun part is how people added their own flair to the moves.

7. The Chucky Cheese This got its name from the song, which is "Chucky Cheese" by MadeinTYO. Similar to other dances on this list, it borrows moves from other viral dances and is most fun when done in a group.

This one is really more about the song than the moves, but it's fun either way.

6. The 223 The song here is "223's (feat. 9lokknine)" by YNW Melly, and yes, it's another group-based leg jig sort of thing. Noticing a pattern?

And yes, thankfully there are tutorials available.

5. "Spooky, Scary Skeletons" This was a breakout hit around Halloween that started with a dance from user @minecrafter2011, who has made many dance challenges.

The song is "Spooky, Scary Skeletons" by Andrew Gold. The 1996 tune has been a memeworthy Halloween track for years, but this dance challenge breathed new life into it. The fun with this one was going as unnecessarily hard as possible.

Illustrator @TootyMcNooty also had a huge hit by animating the challenge.

4. "Hey Julie!" This was all about "Hey Julie! (feat. Lil Yachty)" by KYLE. Honestly, were you even on TikTok in 2019 if this wasn't permanently stuck in your head?

3. "Obsessed" In 2019, TikTok was obsessed with "Obsessed" by Mariah Carey. The song is from 2009, but as we've learned, that doesn't matter. This one had some pretty specific moves.

And they were easy enough for anyone or any thing to do.

But by far the most iconic iteration was this weepy dance from Reese Hardy.

2. "The Git Up" Blanco Brown's "The Git Up" was another song that was all over the app this year, and the song itself is just as catchy as the dance made to go with it.

Arguably it was almost too popular.

1. The Woah While the exact origins of "hitting the woah" seem to be up for debate, it's likely that it came from Texas. It also pre-dates TikTok and 2019 itself. Here's Drake (sort of) doing it in 2018.

Drake “woah” is horrific..... @10k_cash

It also wasn't even limited to a single song, but the TikTok craze may have started with this video set to "10k.Caash" by SwajjurKicks.

But really, there's no bad time to hit the woah.