TI's "Whatever You Like" Has Been Memed Into A Pro-Biden Song

"I want Joe Biden, need Joe Biden."

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on November 5, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. ET

A 2008 banger is back in a big way on social media because, if you listen with a little imagination, you may hear a certain presidential candidate's name.

TI's "Whatever You Like" has been repurposed as a pump-up jam for Joe Biden supporters, and is now a meme for those hoping for a blue crush on the election map.

BRUH I AM DEAD 💀😂😂😂#fyp #joebiden #ti #whateveryoulike #lmao

When TI says, "I need your body, want your body," it does in fact kind of sound like "I need Joe Biden, need Joe Biden."

#greenscreen #fyp #tiwhateveryoulike

The current meme appears to have started with this tweet and blown up from there.

Rae. @R_Kae

Although she's not the first person to make the connection.

Sarah 🥁🏳️‍🌈 @sarah_perno

And the joke has been around since at least 2012.

People are now ~manifesting~.

It's Mariah's Turn❄ @howdidY0Ufindme

What did TI know that we didn't?

Chris @CastlesWay

Frankly, it's hard to unhear at this point.

𝕮𝖑𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖘𝖆 @RissaaaRmz

And at this delirious point in this very long election, it's a bit of a welcome moment of levity.

sarah schauer 🦂 @sarahschauer

