TI's "Whatever You Like" Has Been Memed Into A Pro-Biden Song
"I want Joe Biden, need Joe Biden."
A 2008 banger is back in a big way on social media because, if you listen with a little imagination, you may hear a certain presidential candidate's name.
TI's "Whatever You Like" has been repurposed as a pump-up jam for Joe Biden supporters, and is now a meme for those hoping for a blue crush on the election map.
When TI says, "I need your body, want your body," it does in fact kind of sound like "I need Joe Biden, need Joe Biden."
The current meme appears to have started with this tweet and blown up from there.
Although she's not the first person to make the connection.
And the joke has been around since at least 2012.
People are now ~manifesting~.
What did TI know that we didn't?
Frankly, it's hard to unhear at this point.
And at this delirious point in this very long election, it's a bit of a welcome moment of levity.
