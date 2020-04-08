This Couple Made A Tiny Art Gallery For Their Gerbils And That's The Creative Energy We Need Right Now

TBH, they weren't the most respectful guests.

Filippo Lorenzin

A couple of art lovers have filled many hearts with joy after creating a tiny, perfect art gallery for their pet gerbils.

Filippo Lorenzin and his girlfriend, Marianna, both 30, are an Italian couple living in London. Lorenzin works for the Victoria and Albert Museum in South Kensington, but, like so many other cultural institutions, the museum is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now stuck at home, Lorenzin brought in a little culture for Pandoro and Tiramisù, the couple's 9-month-old gerbil brothers, with a teensy gallery exhibit.

As people who love a good art exhibition, Lorenzin knew exactly what he wanted. "We tend to spend a lot of time enjoying not just the works but also the quality of the display props — gallery assistants’ stools, wall labels, QR codes to engage with the visitors, etc.," he told BuzzFeed News. "When we planned this small gallery, we enjoyed very much to make teeny-tiny versions of these." They started with some basic gallery accessories, like tiny benches.

Filippo Lorenzin

And tiny labels for the art, including little QR codes.

Filippo Lorenzin

For the art, they really put some work in. "Initially we wanted to remake less famous paintings, but then we thought it would have been fun to play with how famous and recognizable some artworks are," said Lorenzin. In the end, they selected four classics: "Girl with a Pearl Earring" by Johannes Vermeer, "The Scream" by Edvard Munch, "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt, and the "Mona Lisa" by Leonardo da Vinci. All with a gerbil twist, of course.



The paintings in detail, only for real art connoisseurs. Monna Lisa and The Scream by me and the best ones, "Gerbil with a Pearl Earring" and "The Kiss", by my better half @maryluna89

The detail!

Detail

It took four hours of work to put it all together, but the results speak for themselves.

Filippo Lorenzin

Pandoro and Tiramisù weren't very polite gallery guests, though.



Filippo Lorenzin

They completely ignored the "please don't chew" sign.

Filippo Lorenzin

And paid more attention to the furniture and information than the art. Here's a video of them literally chewing the scenery.

Lorenzin shared all their work in a Twitter thread and on Reddit, where the gerbils' big day has been bringing smiles to other people stuck at home.

