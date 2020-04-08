This Couple Made A Tiny Art Gallery For Their Gerbils And That's The Creative Energy We Need Right Now
TBH, they weren't the most respectful guests.
A couple of art lovers have filled many hearts with joy after creating a tiny, perfect art gallery for their pet gerbils.
Filippo Lorenzin and his girlfriend, Marianna, both 30, are an Italian couple living in London. Lorenzin works for the Victoria and Albert Museum in South Kensington, but, like so many other cultural institutions, the museum is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now stuck at home, Lorenzin brought in a little culture for Pandoro and Tiramisù, the couple's 9-month-old gerbil brothers, with a teensy gallery exhibit.
As people who love a good art exhibition, Lorenzin knew exactly what he wanted.
"We tend to spend a lot of time enjoying not just the works but also the quality of the display props — gallery assistants’ stools, wall labels, QR codes to engage with the visitors, etc.," he told BuzzFeed News.
"When we planned this small gallery, we enjoyed very much to make teeny-tiny versions of these."
They started with some basic gallery accessories, like tiny benches.
And tiny labels for the art, including little QR codes.
For the art, they really put some work in.
"Initially we wanted to remake less famous paintings, but then we thought it would have been fun to play with how famous and recognizable some artworks are," said Lorenzin.
In the end, they selected four classics: "Girl with a Pearl Earring" by Johannes Vermeer, "The Scream" by Edvard Munch, "The Kiss" by Gustav Klimt, and the "Mona Lisa" by Leonardo da Vinci. All with a gerbil twist, of course.
The detail!
It took four hours of work to put it all together, but the results speak for themselves.
Pandoro and Tiramisù weren't very polite gallery guests, though.
They completely ignored the "please don't chew" sign.
And paid more attention to the furniture and information than the art.
Here's a video of them literally chewing the scenery.
Lorenzin shared all their work in a Twitter thread and on Reddit, where the gerbils' big day has been bringing smiles to other people stuck at home.
"It is very pleasant. What started as a pastime for a lazy Sunday spent locked in our flat became one of the most surreal experiences we ever had," said Lorenzin.
One person on Reddit even wrote them a poem:
we gerbil frens, so richly blessed -
this gallery we love the Best!
our wonderment it never ceases
surrounded here by mouseterpieces!
famouse paintings grace the wall -
we scoot around n have a ball
classic mousic fills the air,
such inspiration Everywhere!
is hard to pick a fave, we muse....
but then -
this little stand
we chews... ;) :)
❤️
"We hope this will put a smile to some and make them remember a good time they spent in a museum," said Lorenzin. "Remember to support your museums!"
You can find more of Pandoro and Tiramisù on Instagram.
