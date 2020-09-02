The "Target Challenge" Is Taking Over TikTok And TBH It's Pretty Cute
It will either make you feel really happy or really lonely. Roll that dice!
If there's any indication that we're finally venturing outside our homes a bit, it's that TikTok challenges have slowly migrated to the outside world.
Well, at least as far as the closest Target.
Couples and besties alike have been participating in the "Target challenge" on TikTok. You're probably either going to find it really cute or really annoying, depending on how lonely you've been during quarantine.
For the challenge, each person in a pair buys a bunch of items for the other based on certain parameters. Like this.
The list varies, but it goes something like this:
1) Favorite drink.
2) Favorite snack.
3) Favorite color.
4) Something that reminds you of them.
5) An everyday thing.
But those aren't set rules. You can mix it up with something cozy, something to wear, or something random.
it also definitely doesn't need to happen at Target. You could definitely even do it at a gas station with a little creativity.
Then the whole idea is to do a surprise swap, preferably filmed for TikTok.
It's a pretty adorable way to see how well you really know each other.
On the flip side, it's making people feel a little left out.
Sorry!
To be fair, the couple ones might make you envious too.
The challenge has spread all across TikTok, with more than 170 million views of videos tagged #targetchallenge.
