The "Target Challenge" Is Taking Over TikTok And TBH It's Pretty Cute

It will either make you feel really happy or really lonely. Roll that dice!

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 2, 2020, at 4:01 p.m. ET

If there's any indication that we're finally venturing outside our homes a bit, it's that TikTok challenges have slowly migrated to the outside world.

Well, at least as far as the closest Target.

Couples and besties alike have been participating in the "Target challenge" on TikTok. You're probably either going to find it really cute or really annoying, depending on how lonely you've been during quarantine.

For the challenge, each person in a pair buys a bunch of items for the other based on certain parameters. Like this.

@brookalfredo

we did the target challenge 💜💗 #fyp

♬ original sound - brookalfredo

The list varies, but it goes something like this:

1) Favorite drink.

2) Favorite snack.

3) Favorite color.

4) Something that reminds you of them.

5) An everyday thing.

@bossmansamie

#targetchallenge with my best fwiend 🥺 @dreamybam

♬ original sound - callieegrayy

But those aren't set rules. You can mix it up with something cozy, something to wear, or something random.

@jcstrudel

Target challenge with @julie24601 😘 We did not discuss a price limit beforehand 😬#targetchallenge #fyp #bff #target #PerfectAsIAm #ArtLessons

♬ original sound - jcstrudel

it also definitely doesn't need to happen at Target. You could definitely even do it at a gas station with a little creativity.

@jaida.xoxo

I haven’t seen her in years 🥺 #fyp #fypシ #target #targetchallenge #viral #like #bestie @keaira.payne

♬ Backyard Boy - Claire Rosinkranz

Then the whole idea is to do a surprise swap, preferably filmed for TikTok.

@kieramarie.xx

Target Challenge: best friend edition! ❤️✨ @sav_merolillo #target #targetchallenge #bestfriend #fyp #foryou #viral

♬ Backyard Boy - Claire Rosinkranz

It's a pretty adorable way to see how well you really know each other.

On the flip side, it's making people feel a little left out.

Yes tiktok? I'd like to fill a complaint, your Target Challenge is making me feel lonely and want to raise 2 dogs and a child with someone and i'd like you to stop NOW
Matilde @poweracids

Yes tiktok? I'd like to fill a complaint, your Target Challenge is making me feel lonely and want to raise 2 dogs and a child with someone and i'd like you to stop NOW

can someone pretend to be my boyfriend just so we can make a target challenge tiktok
bella jewel🌸 @Bellasaenz7

can someone pretend to be my boyfriend just so we can make a target challenge tiktok

i don’t want a relationship or anything but i want to do the target date challenge tiktok thing with someone so bad
𝔽𝕒𝕥 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕦𝕤 𒊹︎ @_benis__

i don’t want a relationship or anything but i want to do the target date challenge tiktok thing with someone so bad

Sorry!

To be fair, the couple ones might make you envious too.

@erinlynnee

I “accidentally” went outside of the $50 budget with that last one but he deserves it 🥰 #targetchallenge #targetdate #couple #fyp

♬ original sound - erinlynnee

The challenge has spread all across TikTok, with more than 170 million views of videos tagged #targetchallenge.


