Women Are Warning Creators About The TikTok Silhouette Challenge

By now you've probably seen the silhouette challenge on TikTok, with its distinct red filter.

The trend started as a form of empowerment, a way for people to feel sexy and good in their bodies. But because everything is terrible, some people have found a way to turn a feel-good trend into depraved gratification.

There are now many videos on YouTube instructing people how to use editing software or apps to change the contrast and color in a way that reduces the silhouette effect. Because participants are just a silhouette in the challenge, many are wearing less clothing, or lingerie, or nothing at all. The goal of the editing is to reveal their bodies.

A search on YouTube readily turned up dozens of results for these tutorials.