Watch This Young Man Find Out How A Menstrual Pad Works In Real Time

"How do you pee with the pad on? You can’t."

Arianna Romano

There comes a time in all our lives when we learn how menstrual products work. Usually this time is in elementary school health class, but we're not all so lucky. Take Isaac Turnage, for example. Turnage is the boyfriend of Arianna Romano, both 18-year-olds in Idaho. Romano told BuzzFeed News she saw a trend going around of people asking their boyfriends how pads work, and she decided to try it out on Turnage. She said she was "very" surprised by his answer. Just watch.

At first, Turnage is confused about how peeing would work. "How do you pee with the pad on? You can’t. You have to take it off first, obviously," he says as Romano laughs. "Do you just pee in the pad and let it sit in your vagina?" "What is the pad attached to?" Romano asks him. "Your coochie," he says, although to make it even funnier he says it like "coooo-chie." Romano then explains the pad attaches to underwear. "Wait a second. Oh, it’s not actually on your vagina?” he says, the truth dawning on him. "So does it just absorb the blood or not?" Amazing! The video has now been viewed more than 11 million times, and the comments are hilarious. Because, first of all, the audacity.

TikTok

TikTok

But at least he was open to learning.

TikTok

Romano said she and Turnage have been dating for a few months, and he's not at all embarrassed about what happened.

Arianna Romano