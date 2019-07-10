 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

This Meme Is Probably The Only Good Use Of An Iggy Azalea Song

Trending

This Meme Is Probably The Only Good Use Of An Iggy Azalea Song

Walk a mile in these pickle jars.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 10, 2019, at 1:54 p.m. ET

As you may recall, Iggy Azalea released a single back in 2013 called "Work" in which she tells us they didn't have Louboutin shoes where she comes from.

giphy.com

It was a hit, I guess.

Well, the song has finally made itself useful thanks to a TikTok meme.

Basically people are just putting weird shit on their feet.

That's it. That's the meme.

And you know what? It's pretty great.

Q-tips? Why not!

Eggs? Let's get crackin'!

Cake? I'll take two!

Like, look at this. Could this video possibly exist at any other time in history?

Imagine if aliens intercept Earth communication and this is what they get.

Just delightful.

Truly we've peaked as a society.

ADVERTISEMENT