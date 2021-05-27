TikTok Is Still Rife With MLMs Even After The Platform Said They Were Banned

Research from Media Matters for America found verified MLM accounts, such as ones for Avon, as well as influencers promoting the products.

TikTok banned multilevel marketing in December, but a report found the platform is still rife with posts and accounts promoting companies like Herbalife, Avon, and Plexus. Media Matters for America, a nonprofit that looks at misinformation, delved into the app to see if MLM content was still present and found it very much was, including verified accounts for MLM companies. Its report found that one of the largest and most well-known MLM companies, Avon, had multiple official accounts that had been verified by TikTok and was also engaging in sponsored content with influencers. TikTok did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

The report also found videos from people promoting Plexus, which sells health and wellness supplements. One person in particular claimed that using Plexus products had helped them manage their blood sugar and back pain. These companies have often gotten into hot water with the Federal Trade Commission for making outlandish and false claims about their products. Last June, for example, Media Matters reported that Plexus received a warning letter after some of its members claimed the products could protect against COVID-19. MLM "health" products have not been evaluated by the FTC, and these companies are given strict guidelines to not make claims that their products can treat specific ailments. Media Matters also found TikToks promoting weight loss with "skinny tea" and "skinny brew" coffee from It Works!, another popular MLM, as well as accounts promoting Herbalife.

