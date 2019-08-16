It's Hard To Notice, But Marketers Are Absolutely On TikTok

TikTok's viral, user-generated nature makes it easy to obscure what started as a paid campaign.

AFP / Getty Images

In a world of influencers hawking laxative teas and vitamin gummies all over Instagram, TikTok can feel like a breath of fresh air. We're now just past the one-year anniversary for the app, on which users can make and share short-form videos. It still has an air of amateur authenticity, full of organic memes and challenges. Or at least that's how it looks. It may not be as obvious as it is on other platforms, but TikTok is the new frontier of social media advertising. Savvy marketers are leveraging influential TikTokers to promote brands and music. For Leanne Bailey, marketers came a-calling once she hit 1 million fans on the app. Bailey runs the @thebaileybakery channel, named after her real-life bakery business in Kentucky.

"Somebody had mentioned just signing up for an account and I did, it was a leap of faith, just something I randomly did," Bailey told BuzzFeed News.

"It just really took off almost immediately." Now at more than 4 million fans, Bailey said she posts a sponsored video about once a week. She didn't want to get into specifics about the brands she's worked with, but said she's often paid by a music label to use a particular song. She said she's making a "good little side income" from the posts and has done dozens of sponsored videos. "It’s kind of like a hobby that pays a little bit of money, and it is fun," she said. She doesn't broker the deals herself anymore, but works with Devain Doolaramani, a 21-year-old in California. He initially approached Bailey and now he handles her sponsored deals. "I got in super early on the platform when these kids were really small compared to where they are now," he said. Now, he told BuzzFeed News, he manages accounts whose reach can mean pulling in tens of millions of eyeballs. One of his campaigns was pushing the song "Civil War" by Russ.

It's not just the initial sponsored post that makes TikTok so attractive — it's the viral factor. A truly successful campaign happens when other users start using the promoted audio, turning a sponsored post into an organic-looking trend. "For the most part you want it to look organic," Doolaramani told BuzzFeed News. Basically, it is easy to make sure your ad campaign doesn't seem like an ad campaign. "People more and more, especially on Instagram — they can’t stand anymore someone posting something in their feeds like, 'Hey guys, I tried this product,'" said Alessandro Bogliari, the CEO and cofounder of Influencer Marketing Factory. The agency is one a handful that have focused on TikTok.

One of its successes was with the song "100 Bad Stories" by AJR in a campaign paid for by Sony. They had two influencers use the song in videos, which were tied in with a challenge.

That, in turn, got other users to use the audio and do the challenge, spreading the campaign.